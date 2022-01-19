Life in a funeral home: Why this Wisconsin couple undertook a special DIY transformation

RACINE — The building is spacious, with the open-living concept modern house buyers prefer, a wide porch for outdoor entertaining and elegant Greek-revival columns

True, it is a historic building with expensive needed repairs, but that was not the reason such a beautiful, old building sat on the market for a bit.

This property would require special buyers. For decades, it had been a funeral home.

Jeff and Erika Fugette were that couple.

They purchased the property at the corner of Barker and Lincoln streets in April 2021 for $122,000 (less than 75% of its assessed value) and immediately set to converting it from a commercial property into a family home. The couple and their children formerly lived in Kenosha.

Now, they are happily settled in their funeral home-home.

The Fugettes were able to look past the hideous yellow carpet on the floor and the fact the basement had been used for embalming.

“We could see the potential,” Erika said.

They named it “Barker Street Manor.”

Quote “This has definitely been an undertaking." Erika Fugette

Questions

Visitors to the Barker Street Manor have many questions for the Fugettes, including “Is the house haunted?”

The Fugettes are not superstitious. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they do not believe in ghosts.

“That is why we have no fear,” Erika said.

They moved into the house with their children. Some not of their faith might question that decision, she said, but the family was not concerned.

Erika said they have not had unexplainable occurrences nor are there negative energies. Though, the basement can be a tad creepy.

The basement is where the embalming room was located until 1996 when embalming was no longer a service at the funeral home, they were told.

Erika said the embalming room was the first thing they renovated when they bought the house.

The other question the family frequently gets is, “Why?”

Restoring a historical building is really an undertaking. Erika acknowledged that when people visit sometimes they ask, “Was this your dream, Erika?”

Not quite, the couple explains. Instead, the Fugettes simply needed a bigger house. They were looking at commercial properties to renovate into a home.

Jeff explained the housing market was a driving force in their desire to purchase a commercial property to renovate.

“Everything was so expensive and going fast,” he said.

Ten different significant national housing market records were broken in 2021, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Among the records set were record highs in median sales prices ($386,000 in June), speed of sales (15 days on the market as a median in June and July), most total sales in 14 days (set in March) and most homes sold above asking price (56.5% in June).

In order to get the space they needed at an affordable price, the Fugettes decided to purchase a commercial property and renovate.

Renovation

The Barker Street Manor was clearly built in stages. One portion has a field stone foundation; the other half has poured concrete.

In addition, there was some renovation in the 1970s, as was clear from the yellow carpet, curtains and the design of the upstairs bathroom, which Erika described as “the ugliest bathroom you could ever imagine.”

She said when they ripped up the carpet, they found a newspaper from 1974.

When asked what they had to replace, Jeff and Erika both said, “Everything.” A new roof. Plumbing. Electrical system. Heat. Everything.

In addition to the things that need to be replaced, there were things that had to be added: a modern kitchen on the main floor, bathrooms and walls because the upstairs was a wide open space without walls to separate the rooms.

The first goal was to make the house livable because the Fugettes, two of their sons (ages 10 and 13 years old), a nephew, Erika’s sister, and her daughter were all moving in.

Initially, it was not exactly fine and comfortable living.

“We had a hotplate and a mini-fridge,” Jeff said, while adding they hooked up a washing tub to use as a sink.

The Fugettes did not remove the elements of the house that mark it as a former commercial space.

The door with the “Flower Room” sign, the red “EXIT” sign, and even the 7-foot-long dumbwaiter, which had been used to move corpses from the basement to the upstairs levels, have all been retained.

“Anything that seems like it was original to the house, we’re trying to preserve it,” Erika said.

The Fugettes have been working on the house for eight months and have had the benefit of help from family, but there is a long way to go.

“This has definitely been an undertaking,” Erika said. “No doubt about it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0