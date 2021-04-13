'Little rumbling' of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy being seen by Portage, Baraboo providers

SSM Health’s vaccination site in Baraboo has also opened its schedule to any adult and is vaccinating roughly 1,250 people per week — first and second doses — when fully booked, according to Becky Brenson, clinic manager.

She said it’s difficult to know what the actual demand for vaccine is right now, because SSM Health bases its clinic schedules on its confirmed allocations to avoid having to cancel or reschedule anyone. The next available appointments for first doses at Dean Medical Group in Baraboo are in early May, she estimated.

“We don’t want to make false promises that we can’t keep, so we’re just trying to be thoughtful that way,” Brenson said.

One thing that could be inflating the sense of demand is the number of people who have signed up for vaccination with multiple providers, which has been increasing the number of no-shows and cancellations SSM Health is seeing in recent weeks, Brenson said. She urged people who do that to call the locations they won’t get vaccinated to cancel so their spot can go to someone else.