Live updates: Day 1 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Lee Newspapers will be carrying a live blog of events in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial online as they unfold. The first day of what may become a weekslong trial kicks off with jury selection on Monday morning, Nov. 1.

No livestream is available at this time on CourtTV.com, reportedly due to technical difficulties.

Lee Newspapers/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

Lunch break until 1:15 p.m.: Potential jurors are taking a pizza lunch. During the break, Judge Schroeder ordered potential jurors to NOT discuss the case.

More than 10 potential jurors have been dismissed in about a two-hour period for reasons varying from no longer living in Kenosha County, to one man who brought up the Second Amendment and "politics," to several others who also said they don't believe they'll be silence their preconceived notions of the case, to one who is leaving the country to go to Poland on Friday, to another for her strongly held religious beliefs who said "For religious reasons I really think though shall not kill, I don’t know what else to say."

Per pool reports, the vast majority of potential jurors are white. "Of the 70 or so potential jurors in the courtroom for Kyle Rittenhouse trial, there are 3 Black women, one Hispanic man, rest mostly an older, white group," tweeted one Wisconsin courts reporter.

10:58 a.m.: Prospective jurors now hearing the list of witnesses who may be called in the case to see if they have any connection; this is always done in jury trials here. Kenosha County is small enough that people often have an acquaintance with witnesses.

If there is a connection, they are asked if the connection would influence their judgement on the case.

Three people have so far said they know people on the witness list through family or work.

10:17 a.m.: Judge asks "Is there anyone who hasn't read or heard anything about this case?" Not a single person raises their hand.

9:57 a.m.: One potential juror has already been excused. She told the judge she recently moved to Chicago and is no longer a Kenosha County resident, and thus wouldn't even be eligible to be a juror in a Kenosha County case.

9:48 a.m.: Judge says he can't rule out ordering jurors to be sequestered, but says there's "less than 1 percent chance" that'll happen. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."

9:40 a.m.: Getting started again with about 80 prospective jurors in the room as Judge Schroeder explains voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors to try to weed out those who may have a bias in the case — a tougher task than usual in the Rittenhouse case.

9:32 a.m.: Things come to a bit of a halt as the court considers bringing even more prospective jurors to the courtroom. Kenosha County already called 300 prospective jurors for the case. About 70 are now in the courtroom for the beginning of jury selection.

Just before 9:30 a.m.: With all the prospective jurors now in the room, Rittenhouse and his defense team — led by Attorney Mark Richards of Racine — enter the courtroom.

9:18 a.m.: The start of jury selection in the Rittenhouse trial begins like most trials in Judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom, with the judge asking "Jeopardy!"-style questions with the prospective jurors as they pass time waiting for things to get started.

