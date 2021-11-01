Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse trial's first day concludes with jury seated

Lee Newspapers will be carrying a live blog of events in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial online as they unfold. The first day of what may become a weekslong trial kicks off with jury selection on Monday morning, Nov. 1.

Lee Newspapers/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

8 p.m. The jury has been seated in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Word came at 7 p.m. Monday that the jury had been decided upon after juror interviews took place throughout the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty people were selected to hear the case. Of the juror pool, 19 are white and 11 are women. The trial is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening arguments.

“You are in the command seat,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jurors. “You are going to know more about this case than anyone in the world.”

The case is predicted to run as long as three weeks.

6:05 p.m.: Potential juror, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student, says he was acquainted with Anthony Huber, one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse killed.

"I don’t think it was right for two innocent people to die that night," the student said. "I believe the people were not out to kill him (Rittenhouse). I believe they might have been out to strip his firearm ... Honestly I don’t believe he (Rittenhouse) had a reason to come here. I don’t believe we needed his help like that — because that led to the death of two innocent people."

The student was excused.

5:51 p.m.: Another potential juror removed, making a total of 30 no longer in the running.

4 p.m.: Judge Schroeder reassures potential jurors of the safety of serving. "I’ve never had a juror threatened, I’ve never had a juror bothered in any way. I have never been bothered," he tells them.

3:55 p.m.: During questioning, prospective jurors talk about their fear of being involved in the case. "I didn’t even drive a car here today because I didn’t want to see anyone to see my car," one woman said.

"I really want to serve on a jury. I really do not want to serve on this jury" another person says. "I figure whichever way this goes you are going to have people across the country who are going to be upset ... Whatever the verdict is there is going to be half the population that is up in arms about it, and we have seen what happens ... here in Kenosha."

3:10 p.m.: Defense then asks about views on AR-15s like the gun Rittenhouse carried that night. "Yes, I do have a problem with it," one woman says, saying she does not think "a weapon like that" should be legal.

3:00 p.m.: Judge Schroeder cuts off a question from Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi. Chirafisi had asked "How many people on the panel are angry about what happened, the whole riots thing why we are here?" Schroeder jumped in, saying "No, no, no, we're not here for riots."

Moments later, one woman said her 19-year-old son went to protests despite her objections. Also, said she also bought a gun for the first time because of the unrest. "My neighbor said my United States of America flag should not be up for whatever reason. I left it up and I got a gun," she said.

2:47 p.m.: Session resumes with defense being able to ask questions of potential jurors.

2:19 p.m.: Binger asks if any of the prospective jurors donated money to the Rittenhouse defense or bail funds. No hands. Asks if any close friends or family donated. No hands.

1:50 p.m.: A potential juror, an older woman, becomes emotional when talking about her granddaughter going to protests after the shootings, and said she does not think she can be unbiased. She is excused. Tom Binger asks people if they took safety measures — armed themselves — during unrest, and about half a dozen say yes. Some said they went and stayed elsewhere. One said did neighborhood watch. One woman said she bought a gun.

Binger asks about familiarity with firearms and a large number of jurors raise their hands. More than a half dozen raise hands when asked about hunting.

A potential juror said she would not want to go home to her husband if the case were decided in the direction that he would not like.

1:30 p.m.: Prosecutors begin questioning potential jurors.

As WPR's Corrine Hess reported on Twitter: "Jury selection in #rittenhouse case continues this afternoon. Assistant DA Thomas Binger is asking people if they took part in protests, counter protests or if they felt the need to arm themselves following the events of Aug. 2020. Many hands went up."

Lunch break until 1:15 p.m.: Potential jurors are taking a pizza lunch. During the break, Judge Schroeder ordered potential jurors to NOT discuss the case.

More than 10 potential jurors have been dismissed in about a two-hour period for reasons varying from no longer living in Kenosha County, to one man who brought up the Second Amendment and "politics," to several others who also said they don't believe they'll be able to silence their preconceived notions of the case, to one who is leaving the country to go to Poland on Friday, to another for her strongly held religious beliefs who said "For religious reasons I really think thou shall not kill, I don’t know what else to say."

Per pool reports, the vast majority of potential jurors are white. "Of the 70 or so potential jurors in the courtroom for Kyle Rittenhouse trial, there are 3 Black women, one Hispanic man, rest mostly an older, white group," tweeted one Wisconsin courts reporter.

10:58 a.m.: Prospective jurors now hearing the list of witnesses who may be called in the case to see if they have any connection; this is always done in jury trials here. Kenosha County is small enough that people often have an acquaintance with witnesses.

If there is a connection, they are asked if the connection would influence their judgement on the case.

Three people have so far said they know people on the witness list through family or work.

10:17 a.m.: Judge asks "Is there anyone who hasn't read or heard anything about this case?" Not a single person raises their hand.

9:57 a.m.: One potential juror has already been excused. She told the judge she recently moved to Chicago and is no longer a Kenosha County resident, and thus wouldn't even be eligible to be a juror in a Kenosha County case.

9:48 a.m.: Judge says he can't rule out ordering jurors to be sequestered, but says there's "less than 1 percent chance" that'll happen. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."

9:40 a.m.: Getting started again with about 80 prospective jurors in the room as Judge Schroeder explains voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors to try to weed out those who may have a bias in the case — a tougher task than usual in the Rittenhouse case.

9:32 a.m.: Things come to a bit of a halt as the court considers bringing even more prospective jurors to the courtroom. Kenosha County already called 300 prospective jurors for the case. About 70 are now in the courtroom for the beginning of jury selection.

Just before 9:30 a.m.: With all the prospective jurors now in the room, Rittenhouse and his defense team — led by Attorney Mark Richards of Racine — enter the courtroom.

9:18 a.m.: The start of jury selection in the Rittenhouse trial begins like most trials in Judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom, with the judge asking "Jeopardy!"-style questions with the prospective jurors as they pass time waiting for things to get started.

