Liver disease up in young adults, with possible tie to pandemic-related drinking, UW Health says

A rise in liver disease among young people, especially women, may be tied to increased drinking related to stress from the pandemic, a UW Health doctor said.

Dr. Rita German, a transplant liver specialist, said doctors are seeing about 20-30% more young patients with alcohol-associated liver disease than in recent years. Liver disease is frequently caused by heavy alcohol use, though it can also be caused by viral hepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Mortality rates from cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver, were up 10.5% from 2009 to 2016 among people ages 25-34 — the highest increase of any age group — likely driven by rising rates of alcohol use disorder, she said.

“This trend is extremely concerning to those of us treating advanced liver disease,” German said in a statement. “When we see people drinking more alcohol at a younger age, we are also watching more young people develop — and die from — cirrhosis.”