Loaded guns found on Janesville streets over the last week

Two loaded guns were found lying on city streets in separate incidents in Janesville, Police Chief David Moore said in a statement Tuesday.
Last week, loaded Glock Model 19 was found on an east side street with a round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine. On Sunday, a loaded Walther P22 handgun was found on the west side with a round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, the chief said.
People are also reading…
Also on Sunday, someone fired nine rounds at three people, striking a home where a child was sleeping inside, Moore said. Nobody was injured and a suspect was arrested.