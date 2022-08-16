 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loaded guns found on Janesville streets over the last week

  • Updated
Two loaded guns were found lying on city streets in separate incidents in Janesville, Police Chief David Moore said in a statement Tuesday

Last week, loaded Glock Model 19 was found on an east side street with a round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine. On Sunday, a loaded Walther P22 handgun was found on the west side with a round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, the chief said. 

Also on Sunday, someone fired nine rounds at three people, striking a home where a child was sleeping inside, Moore said. Nobody was injured and a suspect was arrested.

