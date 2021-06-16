Loganville man charged with selling drugs near elementary school

A Loganville man faces nearly 86 years in prison and fines up to $185,500 after being charged with running a drug-selling location near a school.
Leroy J. Lumby, 47, was charged Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of designer drugs and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.
According to the criminal complaint, members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force received drug tips since July about Lumby selling methamphetamine and that both Lumby and his girlfriend, Stacey L. Damm, use heroin and meth.
Those providing the tips told police that drugs were being sold from 225 Peak Hill Drive, which is less than 700 feet from Loganville Elementary School.
When officers executed a search warrant against the residence in late August, they found Lumby sleeping, according to the complaint. They searched the home and allegedly found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 8 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, as well as drug paraphernalia, kits, packaging materials, a digital scale and a loaded .45 handgun under Lumby’s pillow.
Authorities spoke to the owner of the building where Lumby had lived May 19. The owner said Lumby had been the name on the lease for the last year, but that Damm had switched the lease to her name in May. Lumby had allegedly told police that nothing in the apartment belonged to Damm.
According to court records, Lumby was convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation in January 2017 in Adams County Circuit Court, making his ownership of a firearm illegal.
Lumby had been charged in recent weeks with meth possession and bail jumping. He was also charged in late December with meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both cases are still open.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.