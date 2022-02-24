'Longtime friend' accused of killing Racine firefighter has killed himself in Florida, police say

RACINE — A “longtime friend” of Racine firefighter Christopher Lalor has been accused of killing him before fleeing the state and then killing himself, according to law enforcement.

Lalor, 51, was found dead in his home Sunday, but was likely killed Friday, court documents indicate.

Peter James Lui, 51, of the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries with it a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement officers in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found “a subject matching the description of Peter Lui” who was “located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The RPD reports that “Peter Lui’s remains have been positively identified,” although the investigation is still considered “ongoing.” No indication was given of when Lui arrived in Florida or of when exactly he died.

Court documents indicate Lui and Lalor had been friends and previously had been roommates.

No motive is known. The criminal complaint said that Lalor’s mother, who found her son’s body, “did not know a reason someone would kill” him.

Investigation

Lui does not appear to have a criminal record. He previously lived in Nevada and Hawaii.

The criminal complaint alleges that Lui fled the state after fatally shooting Lalor in Lalor’s basement, heading south into Illinois on Interstate 90/94 in an orange 2005 Honda Element after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation began after Lalor’s mother found his body near his basement bar in his home on Pinehurst Avenue. She went to his home Sunday after he did not reply to a text the day before, which she said “was alarming,” according to the complaint; there was no sign of forced entry, and Lalor’s mother had a key to the home.

Lalor’s mother told police that she last spoke with her son on Friday morning.

The Racine Police Department reported that five fired 9mm casings were found near Lalor’s body, but no firearm was found.

Upon reviewing surveillance video from a neighbor’s home, police said they saw an orange SUV (believed to be Lui’s Honda) in the neighborhood at 3:33 p.m., and then again between 6:35 and 7:35 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors told police that Lalor had mentioned he was planning to meet his friend “Pete” at a pub at 4 p.m. Friday.

Since October, Lui had been living in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive. Police said they were told he lives alone. Upon searching Lui’s apartment, police reported “it was clear that Lui had left in a hurry, taking many of his belongings with him. A suitcase was out and partially packed. In the apartment, there were numerous guns and significant amounts of ammunition. Officers believe that based on the cases and accessories, two guns were not accounted for: a 9mm handgun and a larger 9mm gun. The casings found at the scene were all 9mm casings.”

Lui’s phone was found near the intersection of Charles Street and Three Mile Road, police said. The criminal complaint noted that “the recovery of this phone indicates ... that Lui may be fleeing, and has abandoned his phone so as to not be tracked.”

No photographs of Lui have been provided by law enforcement.

Facebook

Lui’s Facebook page was updated after he allegedly killed Lalor. At 7:50 p.m. Friday, his cover photo was changed to a black-and-white image of a bird on a branch backlit by the moon with the following words overlaid: “Do not go gentle into that good night.”

That phrase is the name of a 1947 poem by Dylan Thomas. The meaning of the poem is debated by critics, but it is understood to be on the topic of death.

One minute after his Facebook cover photo was changed, the profile picture was changed to what appears to be a drawing of a Viking in a winged helmet set over a pair of axes overlaid with the words: “That which does not kill me should run.”

