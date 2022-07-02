Looking back, looking forward: A 2002 Supreme Court ruling forever impacts area man

KENOSHA — In the 1990s and early 2000s, the right of Jehovah’s Witnesses to proselytize door to door was under threat. But Kenosha resident Mark LeServe still feels as grateful as ever that a 2002 Supreme Court decision came to pass that preserved that right.

It changed his life.

June 17 marked the 20th anniversary of the ruling in Watchtower v. Stratton, which solidified door-to-door canvassing as being a right protected under free speech and the First Amendment. It’s an incredibly impactful U.S. Supreme Court case, even if it isn’t particularly well known.

Bad news, good Word

Back in 2007, LeServe thought he was living the American Dream.

“I was chasing the dollar and I was good at it,” LeServe said. For more than 28 years, LeServe worked on high-rise buildings in Chicago as a unionized carpenter. He was mostly content with life, working from sunup to sundown, prioritizing constructing the city’s skyline above all else.

Then, at 40 years old, he got some devastating news from his physician — he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — a rare disease where one’s own immune system starts eating away at the protective covering of their nerves, consequently disrupting communication between the brain and the body and causing a range of debilitating and painful symptoms; currently, there is no known cure.

Raised Anglican by his parents, LeServe was never particularly religious. The diagnosis made him reevaluate what had been his life up until that point.

He began searching for answers.

One day during that search, which included diving into the Bible, Jehovah’s Witnesses knocked on his door. They seemed to have all the answers he had been searching for.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian religious sect developed in the United States in the 1870s, are known for their door-to-door evangelizing. In the 1990s, an increasing number of municipalities across the United States — including Oshkosh — started restricting door to door activity under the pretext of security.

In 2002, the Jehovah’s Witnesses and their parent organization, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, decided to take one of these fights all the way up to the Supreme Court.

In 1998, an ordinance passed in the Village of Stratton, Ohio, and was subsequently upheld by both the federal district and appeals courts. The village, which claimed it had a vested interest in protecting its residents against crime and fraud propagated by — as the legal documents said — “flim-flam artists,” and to preserve residents’ privacy, made it a misdemeanor to solicit or canvass door-to-door without a permit.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled in the Witnesses’ favor, declaring that the permit law violated First Amendment free speech rights.

Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, spoke to The Journal Times last Thursday and commented on the anniversary of this landmark victory.

“Twenty years ago, the Supreme Court decided 8-to-1 that the law was unconstitutional, reaffirming all of the other decisions that were made in favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses, free speech, and the freedom of the press,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, “an age-old constitutional right that had previously been established in the ‘30s and ‘40s by Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 49 other Supreme Court victories that we had prior to the 2002 decision.”

The 2002 case sets a precedent not only for Jehovah’s Witnesses, but also for politicians and other groups who often go door to door.

“This decision had very broad implications, not just for Jehovah’s Witnesses, but also for every citizen in the United States of America,” Hendriks said. “So many people think that Jehovah’s Witnesses have won this right to preach based on the free exercise of religion, and that’s simply not true.”

The Stratton decision was in-fact not an issue of free exercise under the First Amendment, the issue was free speech and freedom of the press. “So, when we went to the Supreme Court, we were not just representing Jehovah’s Witnesses, we were representing every single individual who wants to go to their neighbor and talk to them about an issue and believes that they don’t need the government approval to do so,” Hendriks said. “Jehovah’s Witnesses have their fingerprint on First Amendment jurisprudence, but the Stratton decision took all of those historical precedent cases and it brought them into the 21st century context.

“The issue was big and it was all tamped down by an unequivocal 8-to-1 decision of the Supreme Court on June 17, 2002.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses understand that their preaching work door to door is not welcomed by all of their neighbors, but they still feel an obligation to do so based on their literal interpretation of the scripture.

“If your house was on fire you’d want me to come and bang on your door no matter how loud, to let you know,” Hendriks said. “I think that’s the way we feel; we feel that we have an important message. We’re not looking to convert people, we’re looking to engage them in a peaceful discussion about God’s Kingdom and so the basis of our work is love and love of neighbor,” Hendriks said. “Love of neighbor means giving them the best thing that we have, and the best thing that we have is what we have learned from the Bible. The best thing I can do for my neighbor is give them a message of hope, and that’s what this is all about.”

After listening to the word of the Bible delivered by those Witnesses who knocked on his door that fateful day, LeServe decided to participate in a volunteer event hosted by the local Jehovah’s Witness congregation. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” LeServe said. “Despite race, age, and significant language barriers — everyone was working together — the unity I witnessed that day was joyous.”

Jehovah’s Witness are among the most diverse religious groups in the U.S. According to 2014 polling from Pew Research:

Just shy of 1% of Americans (0.8%) identified as a Jehovah’s Witness in 2014, up from 0.7% seven years prior.

36% of Jehovah’s Witnesses identify as white, 27% as black, 32% as Hispanic and less than 1% as Asian.

Atypically, almost 2 out of every 3 Jehovah’s Witnesses are women: 65%

“I started understanding that money and material things are not what’s important,” LeServe said. “There is so much more meaning and purpose to life than earning money and purchasing material things.

“You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul trailer,” LeServe said.

LeServe soon began a three year journey fundamentally studying the Bible — subsequently becoming one of the nine “Elders” currently serving the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Spring Meadow Congregation in Kenosha. He has now been active in the ministry for 15 years.

His health diagnosis may have marked the start of his spiritual awakening, but it definitely wasn’t the end of the story. LeServe said he owes it all to the Jehovah’s Witnesses who knocked on his door.

“My outlook on life completely changed from that moment on,” LeServe said. “I now wake up happy and joyful every single day — I’m hopeful for the future.”

Kingdom Hall, 7333 Green Bay Road, meetings are open to the public; gathering every Wednesday at 3 p.m. and every Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0