Lyndon Station woman accused of crashing stolen truck after police chase

A Lyndon Station woman is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a truck and then fleeing from officers in a high-speed chase through the town of Lemonweir before crashing into a forest on private property.

Alexandria Challoner, 26, of Lyndon Station, is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal.

If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the fleeing an officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent charges; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the recklessly endangering safety charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint: