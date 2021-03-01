 Skip to main content
Madison-area community in uproar after teacher constructs COVID 'fort'
McFarland fort
Contributed

Controversy in the Dane County community of McFarland erupted after photos of a "fort" built by a high school teacher to protect him from COVID-19 while teaching in-person circulated on social media.

McFarland High School began its second week of in-person instruction on Monday along with a note to district families from the superintendent addressing the construction, built out of what appeared to be a clear plastic tarp and wood that surrounded the teacher’s desk from floor to ceiling, complete with a door on a hinge and a vent connected to a window that led outside.

Parents in the Open McFarland Schools Facebook group took issue with the construction, saying it cast doubt on whether the teacher can effectively teach the classroom from inside the "fort".

McFarland School District Superintendent Andrew Briddell issued a statement to families addressing the controversy on Monday.

According to Briddell, the teacher who built the enclosure lost a close family member to COVID-19 and felt anxious about the return to in-person learning. His class has since been moved to the library to allow for more space between students and the teacher and the "fort" has been removed from the classroom.

“The Student Learning Center, our library, is a very large space and the teacher no longer needs the enclosure to feel comfortable,” Briddell said. “Our hope is that with each day of in-person learning people who are less comfortable with it are gradually able to become more comfortable with support from the district. This is true for students, families, and staff. It takes some time and each individual person experiences the transition a little differently.”

6,200 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we've lost

