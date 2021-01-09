Madison-area suicides, opioid overdoses, up early in 2020, dip later in year

Suicides in Dane County, which were up the first three-quarters of 2020 — possibly because of COVID-19, experts said — declined the rest of the year even as the total remained high among youth and young adults, according to preliminary data.

Opioid overdoses and deaths, also up in Madison for much of last year, ended about average. But statewide there were a record 3,682 opioid overdoses in 2020, up 38% from 2019 and 25% from the previous record in 2017.

Mental health and addiction experts said last summer and fall the increases they were seeing at the time may have stemmed from pandemic-related isolation and job losses. They're not sure why suicides and opioid overdoses were down since then in the Madison area, even as the pandemic continued.