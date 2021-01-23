Madison area woman won't fight extradition for Oklahoma homicide after body found in freezer in Arkansas

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said he wasn’t sure of Bommeli Adams‘ ties to Dane County and only knew she had been living in a house owned by Galloway on the west side of Fort Gibson Lake in Oklahoma when she reported Galloway missing last spring, and that she had lived in Michigan at one point.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office identifies Bommeli Adams as Kore Bommeli, and she is listed as Kore Deb Bommeli Adams at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Elliott said she goes by different names but he does not know why or in what capacity.

Bommeli Adams is being held in the Dane County Jail and will be taken to Wagoner County, where she faces charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.