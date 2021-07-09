Madison Audubon Society: Take down bird feeders until more known about mystery illness

The Madison Audubon Society is advising residents to take down bird feeders as wildlife officials monitor bird populations for signs of a mysterious illness killing songbirds in the eastern United States.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the unidentified illness has not been linked to any bird deaths in Wisconsin, but the department has received “scattered” reports of birds with crusty or swollen eyes, symptoms associated with the sickness.

Other symptoms of the mystery illness include seizures and lack of coordination.

DNR wildlife veterinarian Lindsey Long said swollen and crusty eyes could be indications of other diseases, but the DNR is encouraging anyone who observes those symptoms in songbirds to contact a local conservation or wildlife biologist.

“I can’t say it’s spreading,” Long said. “We’re on the lookout.”

Long said the DNR has submitted some symptomatic birds to the National Wildlife Research Center in Madison, where scientists are still working to determine what’s making the birds sick.