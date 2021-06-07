Madison-based Navitus, with Costco as part owner, expands its drug benefit business

“When you mention that you are affiliated with Costco, it brings a certain cachet to you when you’re talking to other national accounts,” he said. “One of our goals is to leverage those relationships, have (Costco) open the door and allow us to go in and talk about the capabilities that we have to serve (companies) and their employees.”

Fields said Lumicera, a specialty drug pharmacy business that Navitus started as a subsidiary in 2014, is helping Costco by providing around-the-clock support for patients taking specialty drugs. Such drugs, which typically cost $5,000 a month or more and are often injected or infused, are taken for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis and cancer.

Lumicera, which has operated specialty pharmacies in Madison and Phoenix, in February bought a third such pharmacy, CareMetx Health, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is in the process of acquiring a fourth in Southern California.