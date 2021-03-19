Madison Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails to cover sexual abuse settlement

“This decision was not taken lightly, but the GEC Board has approved the motion to sell Camp Indian Trails to fund the required contribution,” the letter states.

Jason Ballew, assistant scout executive for the Glacier’s Edge Council, said the council would provide a more detailed statement later Friday.

Located seven miles northwest of Janesville, the 177-acres site has been a Boy Scout camp since the 1940s and hosts summer camp for Cub Scouts as well as unit campouts for troops. According to the council, the camp has five heated cabins, 12 campsites and restrooms.

Earlier this month the Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that would allow continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps as the organization seeks to resolve tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former scouts.

The plan calls for a $300 million contribution from about 250 local councils into a trust for abuse victims, although the form and timing of those contributions remain up in the air.