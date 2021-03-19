Madison Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails to cover sexual abuse settlement

Madison’s Boy Scouts council says it will need to sell its Janesville campground to raise money to cover its share of a settlement for victims of child sex abuse.
In an email message to members Thursday, the Glacier’s Edge Council said it is expected to contribute at least $580,000 to the Boy Scouts of America’s victim fund established as part of an ongoing lawsuit.
The message said that amount was determined by the national organization based on the number of victims in the area, available assets and when the abuse occurred, among other factors.
According to the email, the council does not have that much cash on hand and funds in its endowment are restricted; selling the Council headquarters on Manufacturers Drive would not raise enough funds, and the council would need to rent office space.
Camp Indian Trails, valued at $750,000 to $1.2 million, is the council’s largest asset. According to the letter, proceeds from the sale would also be used to pay off a $400,000 line of credit.
The council said the camp will remain open until it is sold. The council is expected to contribute to the national fund by August.
“This decision was not taken lightly, but the GEC Board has approved the motion to sell Camp Indian Trails to fund the required contribution,” the letter states.
Jason Ballew, assistant scout executive for the Glacier’s Edge Council, said the council would provide a more detailed statement later Friday.
Located seven miles northwest of Janesville, the 177-acres site has been a Boy Scout camp since the 1940s and hosts summer camp for Cub Scouts as well as unit campouts for troops. According to the council, the camp has five heated cabins, 12 campsites and restrooms.
Earlier this month the Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that would allow continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps as the organization seeks to resolve tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former scouts.
The plan calls for a $300 million contribution from about 250 local councils into a trust for abuse victims, although the form and timing of those contributions remain up in the air.
The Boy Scouts also say any unrestricted cash above the $75 million the organization claims it will need for operations when it emerges from bankruptcy will go into the trust fund. The BSA also has agreed to contribute its collection of Norman Rockwell paintings to the fund, and to sell a warehouse facility in North Carolina, a Scouting University facility in Texas, and rights to oil and gas interests on properties in 17 states.
The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection last February in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
The councils, which run day-to-day operations for local troops, are not listed as debtors in the bankruptcy and are considered by the Boy Scouts to be legally separate entities, even though they share insurance policies and are considered “related parties” in the bankruptcy case.
Attorneys for abuse victims made it clear from the onset of the bankruptcy that they would go after campsites and other properties and assets owned by councils to contribute to a settlement fund.
The committee representing abuse survivors agreed to an extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations, but BSA and local councils must provide information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
UW VS. NORTH CAROLINA
What: NCAA tournament first-round game
When: 6:10 p.m. Friday
Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: CBS, with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
BADGERS (17-12)
Coach: Greg Gard, 118-69 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior guard Brad Davison (above) has reached double figures in four consecutive games for the first time since December. He’s averaging 13.5 points while shooting 10 of 24 (41.7%) during this stretch.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Sr.
|8.7
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|So.
|5.3
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Sr.
|8.2
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice (above)
|6-0
|Sr.
|13.7
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Sr.
|9.4
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Sr.
|12.8
|1
|Jonathan Davis
|6-5
|Fr.
|7.0
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-3
|Sr.
|3.4
|22
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|Fr.
|0.7
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 1-3 all-time vs. North Carolina. … The Badgers are 4-1 in games between No. 8 and 9 seeds in the NCAA tournament. … The only teams who played more Quad 1 games this season than UW, which went 5-10 in those matchups, were Illinois (17), Ohio State (16) and Oklahoma State (16). … The Badgers’ 11 games vs. ranked opponents during the regular season set a program record.
TAR HEELS (18-10)
Coach: Roy Williams, 485-162 in his 18th season at North Carolina.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Armando Bacot (above) averaged 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in three ACC tournament games and was named to the all-tournament team. He recorded two double-doubles in that event, giving him seven for the season.
PROBABLE N.C. STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Leaky Black
|6-8
|Jr.
|5.7
|15
|Garrison Brooks
|6-10
|Sr.
|10.2
|5
|Armando Bacot
|6-10
|So.
|12.2
|2
|Caleb Love (above)
|6-4
|Fr.
|10.5
|24
|Kerwin Walton
|6-5
|Fr.
|8.2
KEY TAR HEELS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|4
|RJ Davis (above)
|6-0
|Fr.
|8.6
|11
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|6-11
|Fr.
|9.7
|13
|Walker Kessler
|7-1
|Fr.
|4.5
|3
|Andrew Platek
|6-4
|Sr.
|3.8
|0
|Anthony Harris
|6-4
|Fr.
|3.0
YOU SHOULD KNOW
The Tar Heels rank second in NCAA tournament history in appearances (51), games (173) and wins (126), trailing only Kentucky in those categories. … North Carolina freshmen have started 56 games this season, the most of any team in the NCAA tournament. … Kerwin Walton (above) is shooting 41.5% from 3-point range. He’s made three or more 3s in 12 games.