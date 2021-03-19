 Skip to main content
Madison Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails to cover sexual abuse settlement
Boy Scouts Bankruptcy

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations. In return for the extension, the BSA and local councils must provide the committee with information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims, according to a court filing submitted Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

 Tony Gutierrez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison’s Boy Scouts council says it will need to sell its Janesville campground to raise money to cover its share of a settlement for victims of child sex abuse.

In an email message to members Thursday, the Glacier’s Edge Council said it is expected to contribute at least $580,000 to the Boy Scouts of America’s victim fund established as part of an ongoing lawsuit.

The message said that amount was determined by the national organization based on the number of victims in the area, available assets and when the abuse occurred, among other factors.

According to the email, the council does not have that much cash on hand and funds in its endowment are restricted; selling the Council headquarters on Manufacturers Drive would not raise enough funds, and the council would need to rent office space.

Camp Indian Trails, valued at $750,000 to $1.2 million, is the council’s largest asset. According to the letter, proceeds from the sale would also be used to pay off a $400,000 line of credit.

The council said the camp will remain open until it is sold. The council is expected to contribute to the national fund by August.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but the GEC Board has approved the motion to sell Camp Indian Trails to fund the required contribution,” the letter states. 

Jason Ballew, assistant scout executive for the Glacier’s Edge Council, said the council would provide a more detailed statement later Friday.

Located seven miles northwest of Janesville, the 177-acres site has been a Boy Scout camp since the 1940s and hosts summer camp for Cub Scouts as well as unit campouts for troops. According to the council, the camp has five heated cabins, 12 campsites and restrooms.

Earlier this month the Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that would allow continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps as the organization seeks to resolve tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former scouts.

The plan calls for a $300 million contribution from about 250 local councils into a trust for abuse victims, although the form and timing of those contributions remain up in the air.

The Boy Scouts also say any unrestricted cash above the $75 million the organization claims it will need for operations when it emerges from bankruptcy will go into the trust fund. The BSA also has agreed to contribute its collection of Norman Rockwell paintings to the fund, and to sell a warehouse facility in North Carolina, a Scouting University facility in Texas, and rights to oil and gas interests on properties in 17 states.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection last February in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The councils, which run day-to-day operations for local troops, are not listed as debtors in the bankruptcy and are considered by the Boy Scouts to be legally separate entities, even though they share insurance policies and are considered “related parties” in the bankruptcy case.

Attorneys for abuse victims made it clear from the onset of the bankruptcy that they would go after campsites and other properties and assets owned by councils to contribute to a settlement fund.

The committee representing abuse survivors agreed to an extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations, but BSA and local councils must provide information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

