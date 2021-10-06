Madison College renegotiates lease of Downtown campus with hotel developer

Construction of a hotel at the former site of Madison Area Technical College’s Downtown campus could remain halted until 2027 under an amended agreement between the college and the developer.

Missouri-based hotel company Drury Southwest is renting the 211 N. Carroll St. site a block from Capitol Square to redevelop into a roughly 200-room hotel. The initial ground lease called for construction between 2019 and 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into those plans.

Officials at MATC, also known as Madison College, spent the past year renegotiating the agreement with Drury with no success until both parties went to mediation. The MATC District Board approved the amended terms at a Wednesday meeting.

The terms give Drury more flexibility in moving forward with the project. Drury can find someone else to continue the project, delay construction until no later than July 1, 2027, or pay a $3 million termination fee on that date.

Madison College can also end the agreement if it finds another tenant for the property before July 1, 2027, though MATC chief financial officer Mark Thomas said Drury anticipates building the hotel and is waiting on the right economic conditions to resume work.

A secretary for Herbert Wedemeier, senior vice president and general counsel for Drury, said he was traveling Wednesday and unavailable to comment.

Some other companies have expressed interest in the site, so Thomas said if a better deal came along, MATC would have the option to pursue it though it’s not something the college is actively seeking at this time.

In the meantime, Drury will pay rent at a reduced rate. The company paid its $700,000 rent payment in 2020 but was delinquent on its 2021 payment due July 1. The revised terms call for Drury to pay $350,000 annually until 2023 when rent increases to $500,000 and gradually increases in the following years until 2031, when Drury would resume its normal payment schedule.

The amended terms provide about $2 million less than MATC would have received in the first 10 years of the initial lease but tack two years on to the 98-year lease to make up the difference.

“In total, over time, this keeps the college pretty close to whole,” Thomas told board members.

MATC closed its Downtown campus in spring 2019 to make way for its Goodman South campus at South Park Street and Badger Road.

