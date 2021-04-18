Madison company trying to develop gene therapy for type 1 diabetes

About 10 dogs with naturally acquired diabetes are expected to receive the gene therapy at two sites, one in Wisconsin and one elsewhere, Sollinger said. He declined to name the locations but said UW-Madison is not involved.

Sollinger and Alam formed the company Insulete in 2004 to pursue their work. That company has been dissolved, with Sollinger founding Endsulin in 2016 and its president and interim CEO, Eric Spyra, coming on board early last year. The company is based at Forward Biolabs, a biotech business incubator at University Research Park on Madison’s West Side.

“It would be a shame to pull out now,” Sollinger, 74, said of his drive to continue the research in retirement along with the physical activities he enjoys. “I like to be in a laboratory and do new things. I can only ski four hours or bike four hours a day.”

Spyra said Endsulin expected to raise $2.75 million by last week through a SAFE financing round, which stands for simple agreement for future equity. The company plans to price a series A round at the end of the year, Spyra said.

Gene therapy expertise