Dane County Farmers' Market fans will find their favorite venders at Breese Stevens Field this weekend.

The market is moving because of Art Fair on the Square. It will be open from 7 a.m. to noon. at 917 E. Mifflin St.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors will be released Saturday, too, and author Terese Allen will be signing copies of the book from 9 a.m. to noon.

The farmers market is also seeking volunteers to help vendors move food onto the field from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Saturday because of the location change. Email info@dcfm.org for more information.

Art Fair on the Square will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Capitol Square.