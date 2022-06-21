Madison guaranteed income program will give 155 households $500 monthly for a year

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday will announce details of a $930,000 guaranteed income pilot program funded by the private sector, institutions and philanthropy that will give 155 qualifying households $500 a month for a year with no strings attached or work requirements.

The Madison Forward Fund is part of a larger organization, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, that is advocating for a national guaranteed income initiative.

In Madison, the city is inviting households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or $46,060 for a family of three, with children under 18 living in the home, to apply for the pilot program. The 155 selected families will get the $500 monthly that can be spent on anything, although experience elsewhere says the money usually goes to basics like food, transportation, utilities and rent.

Meanwhile, another 200 households that apply would not receive cash payments but be asked to fill out surveys on financial and physical health, financial stability, anxiety and stress levels, participation in the workforce and overall well-being, and be compensated $30 for each of three surveys completed.

The idea is to create a study to track the experiences of the 155 selected families and others similar to them to draw conclusions on the impact of guaranteed income locally and compared with other cities across the nation. The plan is not to use taxpayer money to one day fund a more permanent program but to collect evidence for action at the federal level.

“There’s mounting evidence this approach is an effective one, particularly for vulnerable demographics,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview. “I’m hopeful this will be very effective in Madison. This is an important conversation to have at the federal level.”

Rhodes-Conway and others will share more details at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Village on Park mall.

In December 2020, the mayor announced that Madison would get up to $500,000 from the $15 million Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a group founded in 2020 by Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, California, and the nonprofit Economic Security Project, to create and study guaranteed income pilot programs with designs on lobbying for such programs nationally.

Since then, local donors have contributed another $430,000 to the Madison Forward Fund, pushing the total amount available for the pilot program to about $930,000.

Currently, more than 80 mayors have joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. Twenty-eight cities are running pilot programs, and more than a dozen, including Madison, are planning to move forward.

No strings

The idea of providing American households with direct government payments to use as they see fit has been around for decades. Martin Luther King Jr. saw it as a way to alleviate poverty. More recently, it was a key plank in Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s platform in the 2020 presidential primary elections.

A guaranteed income is a monthly cash payment given directly to families. It is unconditional — no strings attached and no work requirements. A guaranteed income is meant to supplement, rather than replace, the existing social safety net and be a tool supporting racial and gender equity.

“I think this is a very interesting concept,” Rhodes-Conway said.

In Madison, 18% of the population — almost one in five residents — live in poverty, the Madison Forward Fund says. The COVID-19 pandemic sharpened economic hardships for many, especially residents of color, single parents and service workers who are chronically underpaid despite their essential work during the pandemic, it says.

In other cities, thousands of people have sought to participate, and no one contends Madison’s pilot will have a dramatic effect on the city’s poor.

“Everybody has a small chance of being selected because it’s a research study,” said Blake Roberts Crall, program manager for the Madison Forward Fund. “This is very small compared to the overall need. This is just a drop in the bucket.”

But the research is vital, Rhodes-Conway said. The potential of guaranteed income can be seen in the positive impacts of expanded federal child tax cuts, she said, which buffered family finances amid the continuing pandemic; increased families’ ability to purchase food and meet other basic needs; reduced child poverty; helped feed families and smoothed over other hardships, studies have shown.

It’s about learning

While guaranteed income pilot programs are popping up across the country, they still are relatively new, the Madison Forward Fund says. Researchers are still trying to understand how effective guaranteed income programs are in lifting people out of poverty, it says.

“Every city is slightly different,” Roberts Crall said.

In Stockton’s guaranteed income program, 125 families randomly chosen from neighborhoods where the annual median income was at or below the city’s average got $500 monthly payments for 18 months. In Jackson, Mississippi, 15 low-income families were given $1,000 a month for 12 months. In Chicago, the city will be giving 5,000 households $500 a month for a year.

For more information To learn more about Madison's Guaranteed Income pilot program, visit www.irp.wisc.edu/MadisonForwardFund. An application should be available on the website by mid-morning on Tuesday.

In March 2021, the Madison City Council created the 11-member Madison Guaranteed Income Program Advisory Task Force to receive detailed updates and progress reports from the pilot program manager, provide guidance and develop recommendations for program staff.

In Madison, the 155 households selected will each receive a debit card with an account so it can be swiped, used at an ATM, or the funds transferred to another bank account.

“You can spend however you want,” Roberts Crall said. “It’s about autonomy and flexibility for families to choose. They know best what they need.”

The funders include Mayors for Guaranteed Income, UW Health, CUNA Mutual Foundation, Roots and Wings Foundation, Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, the TASC Family Foundation, American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Alliant Energy Foundation, PRL Keystone Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty is partnering with the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania to gather survey data throughout the program. The information collected will be used to help guide policies and future programs, advocate for a national guaranteed income program and aid in the expansion of the social safety net.

Participants in the research study will be asked to respond to survey questions three times, six months apart, while receiving $30 per survey, the Madison Forward Fund says.

“This is about learning,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s part of having a national conversation.”

