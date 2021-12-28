Madison hospitals 'dangerously close' to breaking point amid COVID-19 omicron surge

A COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant could overwhelm local hospitals, UW Health said Tuesday.

“Our staff have been incredible, and they continue to provide the best care even in these difficult circumstances, but ultimately we are struggling to accommodate the volume of patients we’re seeing, and that volume is increasing,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW's chief quality officer, said in a statement.

In Dane County, 111 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. That's down from a recent high of 133 on Dec. 18 but considerably higher than a month ago. The totals include patients who live in Dane and other counties.

Statewide, 1,600 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That's down from a recent high of 1,714 on Dec. 13.

Wisconsin is seeing a daily average of 3,375 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say the number could grow as the highly transmissible omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the United States amid holiday gatherings and travel. Early data suggest the omicron variant may typically cause less severe illness in individuals than other strains, but the sheer number of expected cases could still result in more hospitalizations, especially among people who aren't vaccinated, officials say.

Madison hospitals have placed ads in the Wisconsin State Journal highlighting the pandemic's toll on health care workers.

"Our teams' mental health and resiliency is being strained," said a full page ad by UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Sunday's paper. "They are frustrated and right now feel forgotten. Our healthcare team is also fighting misinformation and lack of trust in their expertise."

In a full-page ad Sunday and ads atop the front page, SSM Health says, "Our heart are heavy and our hands are full." The ads say the organization's hospitals, including St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, are crowded and urge people to get vaccinated, including booster shots against COVID-19.

UW Health said in the statement Tuesday that it is reducing the number of nonessential procedures it schedules and converting spaces to accommodate more COVID-19 patients. High volumes of COVID-19 patients affect other patients.

“When hospitals are as full as ours is right now, access to doctors and a bed when you have a heart attack, a stroke or a car accident are a major concern,” Pothof said. “We’re dangerously close to the point where there just aren’t resources for all of those cases. You think it can’t happen to you, but it can if we continue to stay on this trajectory.”

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza as soon as possible, and to get a COVID-19 boosters when eligible.