Madison hospitals offering COVID-19 vaccination in more ways

SSM Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine to hospitalized patients and continuing mobile vaccination clinics, while UnityPoint Health-Meriter is providing the shots at primary care clinics and the Madison Mallards game on Wednesday, the health care organizations said Tuesday.
UW Health said it is offering the immunizations at several primary care clinics in Dane County and will be expanding access to all primary care sites in the coming weeks. For more information, go to go.madison.com/uwhealth.
The moves come after the mass vaccination site at Alliant Energy Center closed June 26. Public Health Madison and Dane County, which also has been organizing mobile clinics, has vaccine available at its South Madison and East Washington offices.
As of Tuesday, 69% of Dane County residents and 81% of adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 50.5% of residents and 61.5% of adults in Wisconsin. Daily averages of new cases have remained low in the county and the state in recent weeks, but health officials are concerned about the growing presence of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
SSM Health said its primary care clinics will offer the vaccine through a dedicated nurse schedule, similar to how it administers annual flu shots.
To schedule an appointment, go to ssmhealth.com. Walk-in vaccinations are available at clinics in Baraboo, Janesville, Madison, Monroe, Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sun Prairie and Waupun.
Meriter patients can request the vaccine at upcoming appointments or call their clinic to schedule a shot. More information is at unitypoint.org/madison.
Meriter and the Urban League of Greater Madison will offer a free vaccine clinic at the Mallard’s game at 5:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a Great Dane Duck Blind GA soda ticket for the game.