Madison hospitals offering COVID-19 vaccination in more ways

SSM Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine to hospitalized patients and continuing mobile vaccination clinics, while UnityPoint Health-Meriter is providing the shots at primary care clinics and the Madison Mallards game on Wednesday, the health care organizations said Tuesday.

UW Health said it is offering the immunizations at several primary care clinics in Dane County and will be expanding access to all primary care sites in the coming weeks. For more information, go to go.madison.com/uwhealth.