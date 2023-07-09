A Northwoods League umpire died in a vehicle crash Sunday on his way to call a game between the Madison Mallards and the Wausau Woodchucks.

Northwoods League and Mallards leadership hailed Conor McKenzie as a talented umpire and a bright personality in a statement on Sunday. McKenzie, an umpire since 2019, had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.

“His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our league,” said Northwoods League chairman Dick Radatz Jr.

Northwoods League umpire supervisor Larry Rose said McKenzie had a “special zest for life that’s unmatched.”

“He left us today on his way to do what he loved doing more than anything, umpiring a baseball game, which he was extraordinarily good at,” Rose said.

At the time of the crash, McKenzie was traveling with two other umpires, who were injured in the crash and were stable Sunday, the league said.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 39 near Hancock killed a 29-year-old man and injured two other men, the State Patrol said. The 29-year-old was from Deatsville, Alabama. McKenzie’s Facebook profile lists his hometown as Millbrook, Alabama, which is about 10 miles from Deatsville.

The State Patrol did not return a request for comment about the incident.

The 2003 Ford carrying the three men flipped at mile marker 132. The 29-year-old year who died at the scene was thrown from the vehicle, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle’s two other occupants — a 31-year-old from Bellflower, California, and a 21-year-old from Kingwood, Texas — were taken to a Madison hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The Mallards postponed their Sunday afternoon game against Wausau. The game will take place at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1.

McKenzie “did an incredible job calling the games, while keeping the games as fun as possible,” Mallards manager Donnie Scott said. “He was a true professional and always had the games under control.”

The organization asked fans to direct questions to 608-246-4277 or info@mallardsbaseball.com.