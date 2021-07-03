Madison man charged with eluding police in I-90/94 chase that reached 100 mph in Columbia County

A Madison man was charged with eluding over a high-speed chase on the interstate.

John Wright, 58, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Monday with felony fleeing eluding, felony drug possession and misdemeanor bail jumping, all with repeater modifications. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $300 cash bond. Wright faces over 20 years of incarceration and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the complaint, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle going west on Interstate 90/94 near the 113 mile sign around 1:44 a.m. on June 24. The deputy reported following the vehicle as it traveled about 40 to 45 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The complaint says that the vehicle started to vary speeds, going up to 70 mph and then below 45 mph. The vehicle also switched lanes without using the blinkers.

The deputy reported using emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The complaint says the vehicle slowed to 20 mph and the driver appeared to be waving at the deputy, but the deputy could not see clearly in the dark.

The complaint says that the deputy still had the emergency lights on as the vehicle’s speeds ranged from 40 mph up to 100 mph and that the deputy used the spotlight to shine on the vehicle.