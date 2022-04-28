 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man 'didn't show any signs' of opioid abuse, mother says

From the ‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss series
Isaac Weires

Weires

As a teacher at La Follette High School in Madison, Jennifer Coakley participated in training sessions to identify signs of opioid addiction, such as moodiness, changes in sleep habits, a tendency to steal.

Her son Isaac Weires "didn't show any signs at all," she said.

On Dec. 1, 2020, while at La Follette, Coakley got a call from Weires' dentist. He hadn't shown up for his check-up. She called and texted her son, and got no answer.

She went to their home in Madison and found him dead on a recliner in his bedroom. Coakley and her husband, Curt Gruber, thought maybe Weires had succumbed to a hidden heart defect. "Drugs did not cross our mind at all, especially opioids," Gruber said.

Weires at graduation

Isaac Weires at his graduation from West High School in 2019 with mother, Jennifer Coakley, and stepdad, Curt Gruber.

Weires, 19, who graduated from West High School in 2019, died from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the medical examiner's report. In hindsight, Coakley and Gruber believe he must have been buying opioid pills, some of which were found beside him.

Weires had taken medication for anxiety as a child but stopped by high school, when he started smoking marijuana, Coakley and Gruber said. A doctor prescribed opioid painkillers when Weires had kidney stones several months before he died. But he didn't take many of the pills, saying he didn't need them, the couple said. After his death, several of the pills remained in the bottle.

"We just thought he was smoking some weed," Gruber said.

Weries with mom, stepdad

Isaac Weires, left, with mother Jennifer Coakley and stepdad Curt Gruber at Frentress Lake in East Dubuque, Iowa in 2016 at a family friend's cottage.

Weires worked at Metcalfe's Market and Eat Street. He had plans to attend a Masons meeting and go on a trip to Colorado the week after he died. "He was excited about upcoming things," Coakley said.

To try to get a fresh start, Coakley and Gruber moved in February to Denver. Weires' death "ruined the happiness in our lives," Gruber said. "We've got to pick up the pieces."

His message to other parents: "If this can happen to Isaac, it can happen to anybody," he said. "It's everywhere."

