Madison man faces multiple OWI charges across 2 counties

A man has been charged with a fourth offense of drunken driving in Columbia County. In Dane County he was charged with the same crime and is also facing OWI fifth or sixth offense in Dane County.

Marcel P. Martino, 33, Madison, remains in custody as he waits for the preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He is charged with OWI 4th, a class H felony, along with two felony counts of bail jumping and a single count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

At Martino’s initial appearance last week Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set a cash bond on $2,500 with standard felony conditions and he is not to go upon premise where alcohol is sold or consumed, he also ordered Martino to not possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 17 just after 6 p.m. reports of a red pickup truck driving complaint was made to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was nearby and responded to the report.

The truck was seen traveling north on Highway 188. The deputy reported the driver side tires crossing the centerline and followed the truck until it turned westbound onto Highway 60.

A traffic stop was initiated by the officer and reported the driver was Martino with a California ID card. The deputy reported Martino’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and glossy and that there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.

Martino’s speech was allegedly slurred, according to the complaint. During a field sobriety test, the deputy asked Martino how much he had to drink. Martino allegedly responded that he had two double tall mixed whiskey drinks five hours before the traffic stop around 1 p.m.

During the sobriety tests, Martino showed a number of standardized clues of intoxication. Martino asked the officer to skip the walk and turn test and take a breathalyzer test. The preliminary breath test showed Martino’s blood alcohol concentration of 0.218%, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Online records show Martino was charged in February of OWI fourth offense in Dane County. He was released on March 4 after posting a $250 cash bond. In Dane County, Martino was charged with OWI fifth or sixth on March 2 after posting a cash bond of $1,000 on March 8.

The complaint states these charges were not dismissed and were still pending when the complaint was filed in Columbia County.

Online records show Martino has been convicted of OWI three times before, all in the state of California. His first OWI offense was in August of 2011.