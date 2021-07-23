Madison man gets 10 years in prison for arson of The Barn Restaurant in Sauk County

Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said he and defense attorney Mark Frank had agreed on a sum of nearly $135,000, but the conditions of the repayment will be decided during the hearing. Frank said repayment should not be required to insurance companies.

Schroeder will be prohibited from taking part in any alcohol or drug abuse program while in prison. Once under supervision, he will not be allowed to have any contact with Giddings, her home or place of employment, Todd Martin, his home or place of employment, or with Habitat For Humanity.

Martin, who operated a beer bread making business out of The Barn when it was still standing, spoke to the court as well. Martin said he still has nightmares about finding the vandalized business. The largest loss was to Giddings, he said, but entertainers and the local economy also lost out because she no longer had her business.

“While I lost everything I had in there, financially, it was nothing compared to what she lost,” Martin said. “The support from the community, though, was amazing.”