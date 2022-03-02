Madison man gets 3 years in prison for 7th OWI from driving high in Prairie du Sac on Thanksgiving

A Madison man who was arrested on Thanksgiving for drunken and high driving was sentenced Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

William E. Jakel, 61, was charged with felony seventh operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Jakel to three years of prison and three years of extended supervision for the OWI charge. The other two counts were dismissed. The misdemeanor charge was “read in,” meaning it was considered in the sentencing.

As part of the sentencing, Jakel must provide a DNA sample. His driver’s license was also revoked for 36 months. As conditions of the extended supervision, Jakel was ordered to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment, and must maintain absolute sobriety at all times, not possess alcohol and not be present in any establishment with the primary purpose of the sale of alcohol.

According to information from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Jakel, who was driving a 1998 BMW, around 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving near U.S. Highway 12 by Prairie Road in the town of Prairie du Sac.

Jakel was arrested after being asked to take field sobriety tests. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found open intoxicants inside. Jakel was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.