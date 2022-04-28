Madison man used drugs with friends, didn't think he needed treatment

As a child, Abraham Bendorf had migraine headaches and stomach pains. He was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder.

By high school, he smoked marijuana, which alleviated his symptoms, he told his parents.

"He convinced me that this might be OK," said his mother, Jennifer Bendorf, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

After graduating from West High School in 2019, Abraham moved in with friends in Madison. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the next year, "he had a lot of free time on his hands," his mother said. "I think that's when more drugs started."

On Feb. 14, 2021, his roommates found him dead in his room after the group partied the night before, his parents said. According to the medical examiner's report, the 20-year-old died from an overdose involving fentanyl, the antihistamine diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, and mitragynine, or kratom, an herbal extract with opioid-like properties.

"He did not talk to me about any of that type of drug use," said his father, Mark Bendorf, who runs a painting business and was divorced from Jennifer in 2015.

In June 2020, Abraham lost his best friend to an opioid overdose, which seemed to accelerate his substance abuse, his parents said.

In his last months, Abraham talked about moving away from his roommates because of their drug use, but he didn't think he needed substance abuse treatment, Jennifer Bendorf said. "I don't think he thought he was at that point yet," she said.

His parents remember him as someone who was friendly to all kinds of people. "He really pulled kids in," his father said.

Abraham said he had anxiety, but his mother was puzzled by that. "He was easy-going," she said. "He didn't seem to be anxious about anything."

Mark Bendorf said parents and schools need to steer youth in directions other than drugs. "Stop buying the stuff off the streets and let's find some other answers to life's problems," he said.

