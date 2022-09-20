Madison man who claimed self-defense gets probation in Lake Delton fatal shooting

A Madison man was recently released from the Sauk County Jail after he was ordered to eight years of probation for shooting a man outside a Lake Delton resort Oct. 9.

Rhodaine R. Matthews, 25, formerly of Baraboo, benefited from a joint recommendation between his attorney, Andrew Martinez, and prosecutors with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. In a letter to Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko, Martinez wrote that his client was acting in self-defense against the victim, Eric D. Conley, a convicted felon with a history of violent behavior.

“Mr. Matthews was actively working to de-escalate the situation,” Martinez wrote. “Mr. Conley continued to be physically aggressive towards Mr. Matthews despite Mr. Matthews visibly arming himself with a gun. Under those circumstances, Mr. Matthews was justified in inferring that Mr. Conley’s intention was to take his gun and use it against him.”

Conley, formerly of Beloit, was 33 years old.

Part of the reason for the joint recommendation was also a lack of confidence on the prosecution side, Martinez wrote. Prosecutors likely would not be able to successfully convict Matthews, which would result in a lesser punishment than the probation.

Initially, Matthews was charged with first-degree reckless homicide. That charge was amended as part of the plea deal to a felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and three counts of injury by negligent use of a weapon. Because he was found guilty of felonies, Matthews will also no longer be legally allowed to possess a firearm or body armor.

Klicko considered the agreement and ordered probation during the sentencing hearing Aug. 22. Matthews spent 317 days in jail and was given credit for it as time served. Klicko imposed a sentence, but it was stayed in favor of probation. If Matthews violates the conditions of his probation, he will be sent to prison for five years and serve another five years on extended supervision.

Though the defense argues Matthews had no criminal history and legally owned a gun through a concealed carry permit, even after no longer being employed as a Mendota Mental Health Institute correctional officer, a witness to the homicide expressed disbelief at the sentence.

“He has the connections to get more weapons and harm more people if you let him out,” the witness wrote in a victim impact statement Aug. 12. “Eric’s murder is on Rhodaine. When he hurts or kills another person/people, that will be on you.”

According to the criminal complaint, the witness, Conley and Matthews had been drinking Oct. 8 at The Reef nightclub, 750 S. Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S. in Lake Delton, before leaving. The witness said Conley asked Matthews to drive across the street to The Wilderness Resort parking lot, 511 E. Adams St., to avoid police seeing him drive away from the club.

The two men began arguing after Matthews parked the car around 2:30 a.m. Conley exited the vehicle and Matthews reached into the vehicle to retrieve his handgun, the witness said. The two men were chest to chest and refused to be broken up.

When speaking to police after the shooting, Matthews falsely claimed that Conley held a knife during the fight. After fleeing the lot, Matthews told a friend to cut his arm to make it look as though Conley had tried to stab him.

Conley was roughly 6 feet from Matthews, according to the complaint, when he fired at him. Matthews told police he was scared for his life so he shot at Conley, hitting him five times, according to the autopsy report. Twice in the left hip, twice in the right thigh and once in the left thigh.

Conley was taken to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Emergency room staff performed life saving measures, but at 3:38 a.m. a doctor pronounced Conley deceased.

Matthews called from a second location after fleeing and turned himself in.

The witness wrote in a statement to the court that as a result of Matthews’ actions, she cannot sleep in the dark, has experienced significant weight loss and is now sleeping on a relative’s couch because she finds it difficult to go outside.

“I have flashbacks in thunderstorms where I see the event all over again and I’m even suspicious of my own friends,” the witness wrote. “Eric and Rhodaine were friends and he murdered him in cold blood. I am traumatized and never have been before. It’s devastating.”

Matthews fled the scene of the crime in part for fear of retaliation from Conley’s family, Martinez wrote, noting that family members had attacked the witness. She wrote in a statement that between 15 to 20 of his family members came to the residence where she was sleeping, kicked in the door, dragged her out of bed and physically assaulted her. They took clothing, appliances and her safe, which held her money. The witness was relocated to a safe house by Lake Delton police out of fear for her life, she wrote.

As conditions of his probation, Matthews must complete 40 hours of community service every year, have no contact with Conley’s family members, their residences or workplaces and have no contact with the witness or the friend who helped him immediately after shooting Conley. He was ordered to provide a DNA sample and cannot have any contact with The Reef.