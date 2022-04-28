Madison man's overdose death prompts mother to help organize rally

After Steven Welnetz survived a drug overdose in July, his mother, Iris Guzman-Garcia, saw him nodding off from drugs a few times.

She would try to get him to go to substance abuse treatment. He would say he was fine. "I'm going to stop," he would say.

On Nov. 6, when Guzman-Garcia went to wake up Welnetz, the 21-year-old was dead from an overdose involving fentanyl, the tranquilizer xylazine and the sedative alprazolam, or Xanax, according his death certificate.

The death has prompted Guzman-Garcia to help organize a rally, scheduled for June 3 outside the state Capitol, through a group called Association of People Against Lethal Drugs. "I still have two high school boys at home," she said. "I don't want to lose another child."

Welnetz, who attended La Follette High School, spent time "on the streets," his mother said. He was in and out of jail and convicted of felony battery after beating and choking another man on Madison's East Side in April 2019.

"Every time Steven was using, he would get himself into something," Guzman-Garcia said.

He started using marijuana while in middle school and turned to Xanax in high school, she said. Later, he bought Percocet, or oxycodone, pills. His drug abuse became worse in January 2020, after Welnetz was in the room when his best friend died from an overdose, Guzman-Garcia said.

Welnetz received a few injections of naltrexone, or Vivitrol, an addiction treatment medication. But he didn't get the intensive treatment he needed, his mother said.

As a single mom, she worked multiple jobs while raising her boys. For the past five years, she has had steady work as a lab technician at Future Foam in Middleton. Shortly before Welnetz died, she moved from a crowded house in Sun Prairie to a quieter place on Madison's West Side.

"When I was finally able to give my kids everything they needed, I lost my son," she said.

