Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was among a group of Democratic leaders who spoke before the start of the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

They hit common and expected topics, including abortion, the economy and what they called "MAGA extremism."

Rhodes-Conway particularly focused on abortion, citing the Republican candidates' support of abortion bans.

"I'm sure that they're going to talk about freedom on the debate stage tonight. But what about the freedom to make my own health care decision? I guess that their version of freedom doesn't include women," she said.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, touted the Democrats' success in statewide elections, including the election of liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

But it was Rhodes-Conway's answer to a question about a "nation in decline" that drew a sharp reaction from critics on social media who called her, and Madison, out of touch. It was a long answer but the summary was, "Come visit cities run by Democrats."

"I would invite anybody who thinks we are a nation in decline to come to cities, to come to places like Madison, Wisconsin where we have the lowest unemployment rate or damn near close to it in the country. Where our population growth and our economic growth is driving the state of Wisconsin. Where we have a thriving university despite the refusal of Republicans at the state level to invest in it," she said.

She ticked off the job market, environment, housing and transit as benefits to Democrat-led cities like Madison.

"We're creating a place that people want to be," she said.