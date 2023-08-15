Access Community Health Centers hopes to expand its clinic on South Park Street, in an area where several development projects are underway and others are planned, including for low-cost housing.

Madison-based Access, which has three clinics in Madison and dental clinics in Dodgeville and Sun Prairie, wants to add on to its Joyce and Marshall Erdman Clinic, at 2202 S. Park St., which opened in 2014. Initial plans include adding 10,000 to 20,000 square feet of space to the 22,000-square-foot facility, Dr. Ken Loving, Access CEO, told the city of Madison’s Community Development Authority Board last week.

Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman South Campus opened nearby in 2019 and the Urban League of Dane County’s Black Business Hub is expected to open this fall. New facilities are also coming for Centro Hispano of Dane County and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

In addition, city officials shared initial concepts last month for a redevelopment around the Metro Transit South Transfer Point at the corner of South Park Street and West Badger Road. The multi-phase project could include office space, a relocated city fire station, parking and 400 to 600 housing units, many of them at designated affordable rates.

“We feel like we fit into that plan quite well, because we take care of a lot of people who are living in affordable housing,” Loving told the Wisconsin State Journal Monday. “Our growth has always been about trying to serve more people in the community that don’t have a place to get care, or have barriers to getting care.”

Access, a federally qualified health center, gets federal money to provide care to low-income people with and without insurance on a sliding fee scale. About 60% of patients are on Medicaid, or BadgerCare. Access owns the land the Erdman clinic is on, but the city owns the adjacent area to the west on which the clinic hopes to expand.

Loving said he shared initial concepts for expansion with the CDA so Access can be a part of the city's plans for the area. A formal proposal has not been submitted to the city yet, and construction likely wouldn’t start for two to five years, he said. The project could cost $3 million to $6 million or more, he said. The existing clinic, which cost $6.5 million, was funded in part through a $3 million grant from the Affordable Care Act.

Doubling the size of the clinic would allow medical, dental and behavioral health services to increase and ensure capacity for the area for 15 to 20 years, Loving said.

The clinic, the busiest of Access’ locations, served more than 12,000 patients last year, more than half of them Hispanic or Latino. It replaced a former Access clinic in the nearby Village on Park mall.