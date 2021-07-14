Madison National Life Insurance to be bought by Horace Mann for $172.5 million

Horace Mann Educators Corp. plans to buy Madison National Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Independence Holding Co., for $172.5 million, Horace Mann said Wednesday.
The acquisition by Springfield, Illinois-based Horace Mann of Madison-based Madison National, which provides employer benefits to school districts, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
Madison National offers short- and long-term group disability insurance, group life insurance and other benefits to K-12 school districts. It will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Horace Mann.
In 2020, Madison National’s net premiums were approximately $108 million and statutory earnings were approximately $14 million.
“We are excited to be adding the distribution that enables us to serve every employee in a district with employer-sponsored solutions designed to help districts attract and retain good educators," Horace Mann CEO Marita Zuraitis said in a statement.
Bob Stubbe, senior executive at Madison National, said the company has 60 years of experience and “delivers flexible, scalable solutions to school districts through a modern, user-friendly platform."
Under the terms of the transaction, IHC will have a potential earnout of up to $12.5 million payable in cash, if specified financial targets are achieved by the end of 2023, Horace Mann said.
In the 12 months after closing, the transaction is expected to contribute approximately $7 million to $9 million or $0.15 to $0.20 per share to Horace Mann’s earnings, the company said.