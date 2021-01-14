Madison native says she found pipe bomb near RNC office in D.C. by 'sheer luck'

A little over an hour before the U.S. Capitol was stormed by rioters Jan. 6, Madison native Karlin Younger was at her home in Washington, D.C. — blocks away from what would soon become the historic insurrection.

She would soon discover one of the first signs of the day taking a dangerous turn.

“It just seemed like a normal Wednesday,” recalled Younger, who was in the midst of doing laundry. “I’m holding a wet sweater. How could I possibly be looking at a bomb?”

Younger, 36, was working from home in her position as investment lead for First Responder Network Authority, a project of the U.S. Department of Commerce to make a broadband network for first responders that is as fast and reliable as possible, even in large crowds when cellphones won’t work.

Born and raised in Madison, Younger graduated from West High School in 2002 and from UW-Madison in 2006. In October 2019, she moved to Washington so she could do her job in person, rather than remotely from Madison. Then the pandemic happened, and she had to work remotely anyway.

On her lunch break on Jan. 6., Younger decided to do a load of laundry. At about 12:40 p.m. EST, she walked through an alley, past the Republican National Committee office and into the laundry room to put the load in the dryer.