Police arrested a Janesville teen in Madison Thursday in connection with a June 23 shooting.
A 19-year-old man was shot in Janesville’s Bond Park while in a vehicle with a gunman who fled the scene, according to the Janesville Police Department. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.
Janesville police received a tip Thursday that the suspect, 18-year-old Dereese R. Fields, was at an apartment at 7933 Tree Lane in Madison.
Madison police searched the apartment, where they seized two handguns and arrested Fields on suspicion of 1st degree reckless injury while armed and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Another 18-year-old at the apartment was arrested on unrelated warrants.
Both suspects were taken to the Rock County jail pending court appearances.
Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reveals a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve the attorney Johnson referred to on Friday.
According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the birth control "Plan B" pill is legal and remains available in Wisconsin. The so-called "abortion pill" is now illegal, following Friday's landmark SCOTUS ruling.
That happened just an hour before a Pence aide denied Johnson chief of staff Sean Riley's attempt to pass those documents, which falsely stated Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in November 2020, to the vice president.