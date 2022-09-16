 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police arrest suspect in random beating in fast food parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0

Madison police have arrested a man suspected of beating a 78-year-old man at a West Side restaurant.

According to police, the man was in the Culver’s parking lot at 2102 W. Beltline Highway on Aug. 29 when he was attacked without provocation.

The attacker was gone when officers arrived, but police obtained security camera footage of the incident and this week identified the alleged assailant as 58-year-old Samuel R. Turner.

Are you online dating? Take these steps to keep yourself safe.

Turner was arrested Thursday on suspicion of physical abuse of an elderly person and remained in the Dane County Jail Friday pending a court appearance. No charges had been filed as of Friday.

Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Samuel R. Turner

Turner

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
