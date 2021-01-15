Madison police brace for unrest through inauguration, but no 'direct threats' identified

Community meal event Monday

Overture Center for the Arts and Little John’s Kitchens will hand out 2,500 to-go meals Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Meals will be distributed at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, 4619 Jenewein Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Meals will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center and from 12 to 3 p.m. at East Madison Community Center.

Originally scheduled to take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the event was moved because of possible protests Downtown.