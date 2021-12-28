Madison police chief sought to fire anyone who leaked name of lieutenant in sex video

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes in an internal message to officers last month said he would seek to fire anyone found to have leaked to the local media the name of a lieutenant who had just resigned after being videotaped having sex with a woman in his squad car in a store parking lot.

In the Nov. 24 message, obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, Barnes said he had directed the department's Professional Standards and Internal Affairs office to find the source or sources of the leak and "any person connected with revealing confidential information or withholding information (truthfulness) will be recommended to the (Police and Fire Commission) for termination."

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Tuesday that no police employee had been disciplined in the case "at this time," and that while only the PFC can fire officers, leaking information to the media can be construed as violating various city rules. She did not immediately respond when asked whether the leak investigation remained open.

Kelly Powers, president of the Madison police officers union, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, declined to comment on Barnes' message. Jim Palmer, executive director of the state police union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lt. Reginald Patterson resigned Nov. 24, more than two months after being placed on paid leave in response to bystander video that showed him engaging in sexual activity with a woman in his unmarked squad car in the parking lot of the Farm and Fleet on South Stoughton Road in Madison.

Police had refused to provide Patterson's name until announcing his resignation, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported it on Oct. 14 after one current and one former department employee confirmed his identity. Six days later, in response to a public records request by the State Journal, the department identified Patterson as the only department employee then on paid leave.

In its initial report of the incident, police also referred to Patterson as an "officer," but a few days later, the State Journal confirmed with a source who requested anonymity in order to speak about the case that the employee was a supervisor, not represented by the city's police union.

Patterson was a 15-year department veteran who had been the West Police District's head of patrol. An internal investigation found he "violated multiple department policies" in the Sept. 16 incident "and a separation from service was deemed the appropriate action," the department said in a Nov. 24 statement.

Fryer said Barnes had been prepared to seek Patterson's termination before the PFC if he hadn't resigned.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office found no crime had occurred in the incident; Barnes had previously said the woman involved was not a prostitute.

Fryer said "there is no specific" standard operating procedure or code of conduct that prohibits leaking information to the media, but she pointed to a section on "public criticism" in the police code of conduct, standards on interacting with the media and internal investigations, and city administrative rules as applicable in the Patterson case.

The standard procedure on the news media, for example, notes that "certain information must be withheld from the news media in order to protect Constitutional Rights of an accused, to avoid interfering with an active investigation, or because it is legally privileged."

State law outlines seven factors to be considered when deciding whether there is just cause for firing sworn police employees, according to PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau. They include whether the person "could reasonably be expected to have had knowledge of the probable consequences of the alleged conduct" and "the proposed discipline reasonably relates to the seriousness of the alleged violation and to the subordinate's record of service with the chief's department."

Fryer said in the statement Tuesday that the police department "supports information sharing and believes open communication is necessary to improve public trust within the Madison community ... . But we also recognize there is a balance to this and leaks can jeopardize internal and external investigations."

"The Chief is responsible for protecting the privacy of officers and the public when applicable. Any intentional attempt to interfere with the day to day operations of police is considered a serious violation and a breach of trust," she said. "Out of respect for his colleagues, the Chief believes any issues directly impacting the department should be shared internally first, so officers are not learning about these incidents through a media report."

