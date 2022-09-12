Madison police investigating Far West Side homicide

Madison police on Monday morning said they are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon on the city's Far West Side.

Authorities would not confirm Sunday night whether the incident and a fatal crash shortly afterward in which a man stepped into the path of an oncoming semi were connected.

The incident drew a large police presence, including the Madison Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit, to the home at 6 Darien Circle. A fire truck and ambulance were present at the scene initially but left shortly after arriving. About five police cars and the forensic services unit remained at the scene Sunday night.

The home is owned by Jason and Jessica Wray, according to city property records.

A suspect in connection with the incident initially described as a "weapons violation" was no longer at large, police said Sunday.

At about 3:19 p.m. a “suspicious” call came into the 911 call center, a supervisor said, but little other information was available. There was no active threat to the public in connection with the incident, police said.

About the same time, a 45-year-old Madison man was killed when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semitruck on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.

The collision occurred at around 3:36 p.m. in the west lanes of Interstate 90 near mile marker 140.2, near Buckeye Road, when the 45-year-old man stopped his 2013 Honda CRV on the right shoulder and stepped into the path of an oncoming semi, State Patrol Sgt. Holtz said in a statement.

The semi driver, a 71-year-old woman from Spokane, Washington, was not injured.

The residence, in the Wexford neighborhood, was surrounded by police tape Sunday afternoon as neighbors gathered in the rain outside of the home. The residence remained an active crime scene Sunday night, police said.

Police were holding a press conference about the killing at 10 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.