Madison police investigating robbery and sexual assault by stranger

Madison police are investigating an incident on the city's East Side in which a woman was robbed and then sexually assaulted.
Police were called Saturday just after 8 p.m. to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive where a 27-year-old woman said she had been working nearby and while in the parking lot was approached by an unknown male who asked for money. After the suspect took the victim's money, he inappropriately touched the victim while still in the lot, police said. The woman was able to escape the suspect and then called police to report the incident.
The suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall with a skinny build and wearing dark clothing, a black beanie-style hat and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.