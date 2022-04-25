Madison police investigating 'suspicious death' of toddler; person of interest in custody

Madison police said they are investigating the “suspicious death” of a toddler on the Southwest Side early Monday morning and have a person of interest in custody.
Officers were sent to the 5600 block of Schroeder Road shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday and found a critically injured 20-month-old child who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A woman also was injured during what police believe was a domestic-related assault. The woman is being treated at a local hospital, Fryer said.
Detectives are investigating this case as a possible homicide, though the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Fryer said.
The man police said is a person of interest in the case was taken into custody immediately, Fryer said, and the investigation is continuing.
No names were released.
The case is being investigated by multiple units, including the MPD Special Victims Unit, Violent Crimes Unit, District Detectives, GNCAT, and the Forensic Services Unit, Fryer said.
