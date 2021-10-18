Madison police officer was shot by fellow officer in arrest of wanted man on State Street, state officials say

A Madison police officer was shot and injured by a fellow officer during the arrest of an armed wanted man on State Street on Oct. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday.

DCI, which investigates officer-involved shootings, said in a statement that it is "continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, Madison police were attempting to arrest Katoine Richardson, 19, in the 500 block of State Street when Richardson ran from police, DCI said.

During the arrest, Richardson, who was wanted for felony bail jumping, pointed a loaded handgun at officers, DCI said, and Madison officer Keith Brown fired a shot that hit another officer, who was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, and police took Richardson into custody without injury, DCI said.

Richardson later told an investigator he ran from police because he did not want to get caught carrying a gun while he violated a curfew imposed in other criminal cases pending against him.

Based on police and Dane County Jail booking records, Richardson was booked into the jail on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, injuring and resisting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.

He already had open felony cases in Dane County for armed burglary and bail jumping, as well as five open misdemeanor cases for charges including criminal damage to property and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

Richardson’s attorney, state assistant public defender Stanley Woodard, said when Richardson appeared in court on Tuesday that Richardson did not fire a gun and did not shoot anyone, and suggested the officer may have been shot by another officer.

Richardson’s bail was set at $16,000 after he was charged with possession of a firearm by a person found delinquent in juvenile court, resisting an officer causing a soft-tissue injury, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony bail jumping. He also faces a misdemeanor bail jumping charge for an unrelated matter.

The complaint and a probable cause affidavit state that an officer, identified in the affidavit as Edward McKinley, told investigators he was on State Street and saw another officer, identified in the documents as Richard Bruess, tackle Richardson after a foot chase. McKinley said he saw Richardson holding a semi-automatic handgun.

McKinley said he grabbed Richardson and began struggling with him. The affidavit states McKinley told an investigator he saw Richardson pull out a semi-automatic handgun and try to get a round into the gun’s chamber. He said he grabbed Richardson’s hand and struggled with him.

During the struggle, the complaint states, McKinley sustained a hip injury that resulted in numbness and nerve pain. It states he was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment on Sunday.

DCI, which is being assisted in the investigation by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol, said no further information was available.

It is the first time in more than 20 years that a Madison officer has been shot in the line of duty, the Police Department said. Former Madison Officer Andy Garcia was shot in the leg and the chest on March 21, 1997, as he and Officer Tim Hahn were attempting to arrest a man on a La Crosse County warrant on the city’s Southwest Side.

The suspect, Timothy Wing, 38, a failed Libertarian Assembly candidate from Madison who was wanted for not showing up to serve a nine-month jail sentence for indecent exposure, was shot and killed by Hahn.

The bullet to Garcia’s chest was deflected by a bulletproof vest, and Garcia survived the attack but suffered a deep chest bruise and injuries to his upper right thigh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.