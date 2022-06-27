Madison police won't arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers

The Madison police will not arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers for violations of state statutes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, Police Chief Shon Barnes said on Friday.

"Our commissioned officers are sworn to enforce laws, laws that we do not make, despite whatever our personal opinions might be," Barnes said. "(But) we will not be arresting people who choose to have an abortion or abortion clinic providers. We have limited resources and these resources will be focused on preventing violent crimes such as shots fired and stolen autos."

Anti-abortion rights group Wisconsin Family Action's president Julaine Appling on Friday called for prosecutors around the state to enforce Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban.

In municipalities, the police chief has the authority to change the department's standard operating procedures and orders to officers, Madison city attorney Michael Haas said. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne on Friday said his office will not prosecute abortion providers under the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Barnes' comments follow the City Council's unanimous approval Tuesday of a resolution to "protect reproductive justice" in Madison. The resolution, which anticipated the Supreme Court action, says "all people have the ability to make medical decisions about their own body" and that the mayor and council oppose the implementation of state laws that would criminalize and prohibit abortions.

The resolution supports the police chief in revising the department's general orders to say that no physical arrest will be made by an officer for an alleged violation of relevant state statutes, and a charge arising out of such laws can proceed only by long form complaint -- when the prosecutor issues a complaint to the individual setting a court date, rather than an officer arresting them -- when the conduct happens at a medical facility.

It further supports the chief in revising the department's general orders to say that, if or when the department gets a complaint asserting a violation the relevant state laws, the department will refer the matter to the state Department of Health Services for investigation and will not respond to the premises if it is a licensed medical facility.

"Formal changes to our Standard Operating Procedures will be considered in the days to come after our department leadership has time to review Wisconsin’s law on abortion, a law that has been unconstitutional until today," Barnes said.

"The bottom line is the department's approach is up to the chief," Haas said. "He probably could have implemented this policy without the council's resolution but the council has gone on record supporting it."

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, lead sponsor of the resolution passed Tuesday, said the city won't be making arrests.

"The Supreme Court has failed us and our state has failed us," she said in a statement. "But we are determined as a city to do all we can to counteract these failures. We will not be arresting abortion providers in Madison. Our city stands opposed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and opposed to the 1849 statute banning abortions in Wisconsin."

The resolution says the mayor and City Council "are supportive of robust sexual and reproductive health services and an advocacy and education strategy on reproductive justice for the Madison community...and will work to ensure access and availability of reproductive health services for Madison residents."

"I’m angry. Angry that, despite most people in this country supporting abortion rights, a handful of people took those rights away from us," Rhodes-Conway said. "I’m frustrated—frustrated that our gerrymandered state legislature would uphold an antiquated 1849 statute rather than defend our state’s freedoms. And I’m fearful—fearful for all the people who will experience hardship and suffering from this decision, and fearful for the ripple effects this decision will have on our society."

"It’s an emotional day for many in the Madison community and across the country," Barnes said. "We know people are experiencing deep feelings, on every side, related to the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights. We understand because the Madison Police Department is full of people from different backgrounds with differing life views.

"We are officers, not medical providers," he said. "We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption.

"We encourage and support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs," Barnes said. "We simply ask you keep these demonstrations peaceful. Violence and hate will never be tolerated in Madison."

