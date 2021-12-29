Madison recycling company fined $90,000 for mishandling hazardous waste

A Dane County company has been fined $90,000 for hazardous waste violations at a South Side facility where workers were exposed to mercury.

The state Department of Justice said Recycling Compliance Specialists, doing business as Midwest Lamp Recycling, operated an unlicensed hazardous waste facility, disposed of hazardous waste at an unlicensed landfill, and mishandled mercury-laden waste.

According to a complaint filed earlier this month, Midwest Lamp collected and crushed fluorescent lamps at its 3224 Kingsley Way facility until November 2019, putting the debris into dumpsters and sending it to a landfill in Delevan.

In a settlement agreement filed in Dane County Circuit Court, owners Tommy F. Dunn and Brad A. Zeman agreed to pay $90,000 in fines and hire an environmental consultant to clean up the facility, which has since stopped processing lamps.

“Hazardous waste endangers human health and the environment,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing the settlement. “Facilities that handle hazardous waste must comply with applicable laws in order to protect the public.”

The complaint details a history of violations dating back to 2014, when the city of Madison dredged sediment from a nearby stormwater pond that was contaminated with mercury, a toxin that causes neurological disorders in children and kidney damage.

In 2015, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported workers were taking mercury-laden filters outside, shaking them and throwing them in the trash. Since 2016 OSHA has fined the company more than $30,000 for safety violations, including failure to provide workers with respirators and other protective gear.

During inspections in 2017, officials from the Department of Natural Resources, state and local health departments and OSHA reported numerous violations.

According to an article published by the Centers for Disease Control, workers at the facility showed signs of mercury poisoning, including trouble breathing, memory loss, irritability, insomnia, headaches and weakness.

Mercury levels in the air were eight times higher than recommended standards, and mercury was found in workers’ vehicles, suggesting they were at risk for additional exposure at home. (Workers declined to have their homes tested.)

The agencies reported workers lacked protective equipment, such as respirators, gloves, and shoe covers. One worker said he only started wearing protective gear within the past month. None changed clothes or shoes before leaving work.

According to the complaint, the DNR worked with Midwest Lamp between 2017 and 2018 “to improve the facility's sampling protocols, mercury emissions controls, and proper hazardous waste management,” and in 2018 ordered the company to clean up mercury contamination.

In October 2018, a company representative told the Capital Times that the company, under new management, had made “huge, incredible changes. But the DNR documented ongoing violations in 2019, the complaint states. One inspection had to be stopped because there was too much mercury in the air.

The DNR said debris in a dumpster sent to the Mallard Ridge Landfill, which is not licensed for hazardous waste, had mercury levels more than 10 times the legal limit. Midwest Lamp sent more than 156 tons of lamps to the landfill between 2018 and 2019, according to the complaint.

Midwest Lamp was unable to show that the facility has ever had the necessary equipment to recycle lamps in compliance with the law and that there was no known market for the hazardous materials generated.

Shaun Deeney, chief of the DNR’s enforcement section, said environmental cases take a long time to build and the agency doesn’t have the staff to prosecute each one, though he said the DNR has roughly doubled the number this year.

“This is an example of our agency trying to work with companies … that are not getting to the level of compliance we expect,” Deeney said. “We are holding people accountable for and we take enforcement seriously.”

According to the complaint, Midwest Lamp began transitioning in February 2020 to an “electronics broker and transfer facility,” although the company’s website continues to advertise lamp recycling services.

A person who answered the phone Wednesday said neither owner was available and declined to comment. Attorney Buck Sweeney said the current owners, who took over the business two or three years ago, collect materials and send them elsewhere for processing.

“Now they’re a middle-man,” Sweeney said. “They don’t process anything.”

