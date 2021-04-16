Madison residents sue over college financial aid program limited to certain students of color

"It’s hard to see a statute that is more discriminatory based on race than this one," WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington said. "We’re interested in pursuing cases where people are treated differently because of their race and this is one of the worst offenders."

Officials with the Higher Educational Aids Board did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Established in the 1980s, the minority grant program has helped students who face significant barriers in the pursuit of a college degree. Research shows Black and Hispanic students are more likely to drop out and less likely to graduate compared to their white peers. Black students who earn a degree also accumulate more debt.