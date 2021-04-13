Madison singer Raine Stern wins her battle on NBC's 'The Voice,' moves on to sing again

"I do adore her no matter what," Stern said of Woessner. "We write music together. We have a dog together, and a cat together. Everything is just like so compatible. In my mind, I'm singing the song to her."

In a conversation with a State Journal reporter last month, Stern, who grew up in New Glarus and moved to Madison at 18, said she's lived all over Madison: "North, South, East, you name it," but now lives in a "little two-bedroom house" in Monona with Woessner, their pets, and "all of our guitars."

Stern said she flew to Los Angeles to tape the blind auditions last fall and stayed there during all of October.

After the competition, Jonas, who's in his second season as a coach and judge, said he expected Stern to be a powerhouse on stage and Marshall to "be more chill." But, he said, Marshall "came out with tons of energy" and Stern was "more vibey and cool."

Jonas said it was hard picking a winner: "The very reason I paired them ended up being the opposite. I have no idea who I'm going to pick."

Guest judge Kelsea Ballerini, filling in for a sick Kelly Clarkson, said "Adore You" was better suited to Marshall and she was more drawn to him vocally. "Performance-wise, I was more drawn to you, Raine."