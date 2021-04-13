Madison singer Raine Stern wins her battle on NBC's 'The Voice,' moves on to sing again

Madison singer Raine Stern won her battle on NBC's "The Voice," which aired Monday night, with her coach Nick Jonas telling her, "there's a magic that surrounds you in general, like a magnet. It draws us all in."
On Monday night's episode the coaches/judges finalized their teams before next week’s "knockouts" begin.
After Stern, 22, beat competitor, Andrew Marshall, 21, of Boxford, Massachusetts, she said, "I'm kind of mind-blown right now and getting emotional, honestly. I'm going to show Nick what I'm capable of in the knockouts."
Stern hadn't made an appearance on the show since wowing judges during her blind audition, which aired March 1.
"The Voice" is a 10-year-old singing competition show that has aired for 20 seasons. The winner, voted on by viewers, receives $100,000 and a record deal. A panel of four coaches critiques each blind audition, where the coaches/judges face the other direction and choose contestants based solely on their sound.
In her audition, Stern got three of the four judges to vote her through to the next round. Marshall, during his audition, only got one chair turn, or vote to get to the next round.
Jonas chose "Adore You," a 2019 song by Harry Styles for Stern and Marshall to sing in their duet competition, which aired Monday.
Before the contest, Jonas said Stern "has that star thing about her." He said Marshall "has a really warm tone and a really great range."
Marshall described himself as a quiet, shy kid who stepped out of his comfort zone when, at age 15, he joined a boy band. At 16, he got diagnosed with leukemia and said he couldn't sing for months. "I feel so blessed to be here," he said.
Actor/singer Darren Criss from the TV show "Glee" helped Jonas coach Stern and Marshall, and in rehearsal footage, praised Stern and said he'd "sign up for the first semester of swag lessons that she decides to give," to which Jonas said, "membership is closing up fast."
Jonas told Stern she needed to be thinking about the falsetto notes a bit more, and instructed her to elongate her neck and open up her throat to allow the notes to come out.
In an interview on the show, Stern said that "Adore You" is about unconditional love and it reminded her of her relationship with girlfriend, Lydia Woessner, 24.
"I do adore her no matter what," Stern said of Woessner. "We write music together. We have a dog together, and a cat together. Everything is just like so compatible. In my mind, I'm singing the song to her."
In a conversation with a State Journal reporter last month, Stern, who grew up in New Glarus and moved to Madison at 18, said she's lived all over Madison: "North, South, East, you name it," but now lives in a "little two-bedroom house" in Monona with Woessner, their pets, and "all of our guitars."
Stern said she flew to Los Angeles to tape the blind auditions last fall and stayed there during all of October.
After the competition, Jonas, who's in his second season as a coach and judge, said he expected Stern to be a powerhouse on stage and Marshall to "be more chill." But, he said, Marshall "came out with tons of energy" and Stern was "more vibey and cool."
Jonas said it was hard picking a winner: "The very reason I paired them ended up being the opposite. I have no idea who I'm going to pick."
Guest judge Kelsea Ballerini, filling in for a sick Kelly Clarkson, said "Adore You" was better suited to Marshall and she was more drawn to him vocally. "Performance-wise, I was more drawn to you, Raine."
Judge and singer-songwriter John Legend said Marshall, as a "one-chair turn," was the underdog, but "a natural" with the song.
Country music star Blake Shelton, another judge, told Stern that she's "very popular on the show already" and was in high demand during the blind auditions. "I was begging for you," he said. "But then in this moment, Andrew had the stronger performance. So, I think Andrew won this one."
It came down to Jonas to decide. He said he agreed with the other coaches that Marshall nailed it, but that Stern showed similar magic in her blind audition.
"There's a magic that surrounds you in general, like a magnet. It draws us all in," he said. "This is probably the strangest and toughest choice I've had to make on the show yet because you both deserve to be here."
Jonas said it wasn't Stern's best performance, but he knew she could do better and chose her.
In a twist at the end, Shelton kept Marshall's hopes alive by "stealing" him and adding him to Team Blake.