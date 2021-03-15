Madison singer wins Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Brailey is remarkable for her beautiful lyric soprano voice, he said, but also for her intelligence and her ability to connect that intelligence with emotion in her singing.

In “The Prison,” two-time Grammy winner Burton sings the role of a prisoner at the end of his life searching for meaning. Brailey sings the role of the prisoner’s soul helping him search for peace.

“As a piece of music, it is profound and beautiful,” Brailey said. The work features an orchestra and chorus as well as soloists, and Brailey already knew many of the musicians on the project.

She was invited to perform on “The Prison” after Blachly, founder of the New York-based Experiential Chorus and Orchestra, heard Brailey sing a piece he had composed. The project took on even deeper resonance because she finished the recording just before her father died.

“I played it for him the morning he passed away,” she said through tears during an interview. “He was by far my biggest fan and I wish he could have seen this.”