A Madison teen who still faces felony charges over bomb threats made at Memorial High School last year was arrested Thursday and charged by federal authorities in New York City with hacking an online sports betting website, which had user accounts that were then plundered.

The charges filed on Monday against Joseph H. Garrison, 18, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York allege that in November — about three months after Garrison was charged and released for the Memorial threats — he launched what authorities called a "credential stuffing attack" to find username and password combinations, gleaned from sources on the "dark web," that would work on other websites where users used the same username-password combinations.

That included the fantasy sports and sports betting website, which was not identified by name in the complaint.

He then sold the working combinations to buyers on the internet, according to a criminal complaint, and provided detailed instructions on how to use them on the betting site. The buyers used them to steal about $600,000 from the site's user accounts, the complaint states.

A credential stuffing attack uses a computer program to rapidly attempt to log into financial accounts using a list of known username-password combinations to search for working logins.

Buyers took money from about 1,600 of the site's 60,000 accounts that were accessed using the stolen credentials, the complaint states.

Intruders were able to clear out an individual user account by setting up a new payment method and depositing $5 into the account to verify it, then withdrawing the account's balance through that new payment method, the complaint states.

Investigators identified Garrison as the person who carried out the stuffing attack through an Internet Protocol address that was linked to his parents' home on Madison's Southwest Side.

Authorities executed a search warrant in February at the home, seizing, among other things, credential stuffing programs, instructional photos Garrison made about stealing money from victim accounts and messages between Garrison and co-conspirators about how to create the betting website attack, according to the complaint.

At one point during one of the chats, Garrison said, "Fraud is fun."

Garrison is charged with six counts — conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, which carries up to five years in prison; two counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer, which also carries up to five years; wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, which each carry up to 20 years in prison; and aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence.

Garrison appeared in a New York court on Thursday, where a judge agreed to allow his release on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond signed by two financially responsible people. Travel restrictions also were imposed, along with strict limits on Garrison's access to the internet. A preliminary hearing was set for June 19.

Memorial threats

Garrison still faces five counts of making a bomb threat, three counts of making terrorist threats and one count of attempted bomb threat, all as a party to a crime, for threats made against Memorial High School on five occasions between Feb. 28 and April 27, 2022. The threats were made through a third party Garrison paid in Bitcoin to phone in the threats, according to a criminal complaint.

No trial date has been set in that case.

According to the federal complaint:

In November, the betting website told police it had learned that site login credentials were being sold on several illicit websites. Representatives of the site bought some of the credentials to investigate the hack. Once purchased, site personnel received instructions about how to steal money from user accounts.

Money was stolen from site user accounts on Nov. 18.

In January, an undercover agent bought two sets of credentials for the site, and like the site operators, received instructions on how to access accounts and extract money. Images with the instructions were hosted on a website that provided investigators with the IP address of the computer that posted the images. Garrison's parents were the subscribers for that address.

In the search at Garrison's parents' home on Feb. 23, investigators found on Garrison's computer configurations for credential stuffing attacks against dozens of other websites, and documents containing about 34.5 million individual username and password combinations.

There were also messages between Garrison and others about how to carry out attacks, including discussions about how to bypass security measures on the sites.

During the same Sept. 16 chat in which Garrison said, "Fraud is fun," Garrison also said, "im like obsessed with bypassing (expletive). im thinking of starting a shop myself." The other person says, "i wouldn't lol. u already under enough heat. And already made 6 figures in an afternoon."

In a chat with another person in October, Garrison wrote, "I do a lot of other types of fraud."

Photos: Hundreds of CUNA Mutual Group workers strike