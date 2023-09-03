From Downtown Madison to the suburbs, a construction boom is bringing new homes, offices, stores and places to learn and have fun, with more on the way as cranes swing in the sky and remake the landscape.

Thousands of construction workers in the greater Dane County area have done the unrelenting — and often unsung — work of bringing these projects to life.

The work is demanding. Not only can it be physically exhausting for the hundreds of workers who spend all day on their feet, but it requires endless flexibility, said Jeff Tubbs, executive vice president at Findorff, the Madison area’s biggest building company. There’s no controlling Wisconsin weather, oscillating between sub-zero and triple-digit heat in the span of a few months, and a project might have workers clocking in before the sun rises or many miles from home, Tubbs said.

“One of the things that I admire the most about our tradespeople is that they’re willing to go anywhere and do any job,” he said. “And so if all of a sudden, we’ve got a job that’s an hour away from where they live, they do that. They just get up earlier and they get home a little bit later during those jobs.”

But it’s work that also pays — literally and metaphorically. Construction workers in the Madison area earn an average salary of $62,000. And having work you can show off is an added bonus, Tubbs said.

“When you do iconic projects, like Monona Terrace or the Overture, or some of those buildings that the whole city can recognize, those are very special,” he said. “But it’s more than that. It’s some of the schools that we’re building, it’s fancy designs in some of the stairwells at Epic and other places, where our tradespeople take a lot of pride.”

In Downtown Madison, Judge Doyle Square is bringing housing, a hotel and parking. Big housing towers, like the oLiv fronting State Street, are providing a new kind of student living space. A new Edgewater hotel graces the Lake Mendota shoreline.

Multiple projects have turned East Washington Avenue from a sea of used-car lots to a hip destination and place to live. Hilldale continues to evolve on the West Side and the nearby massive Madison Yards redevelopment is bringing a new urban neighborhood. Meanwhile, the South Park Street corridor is experiencing a renaissance, with the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub a beacon for Black entrepreneurs and businesses.

The evolution ranges from new homes redefining the countryside in Waunakee to Epic System’s seemingly endless expansion in the rolling hills of Verona.

And there’s more coming, with Madison and the surrounding area among the fastest-growing cities in Wisconsin.

Construction constitutes more than 10% of Wisconsin’s gross domestic product and contributed over $17 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. More than 100,000 Wisconsinites worked in construction as of May 2022, with nearly 15% of those workers in Dane County.

“I think everyone who drives in along John Nolen Drive or University Avenue and looks at a skyline full of cranes can see first-hand the sheer amount of work going on, and that isn’t going to end any time soon,” said Emily Pritzkow, executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council.

Getting started in the trades usually requires starting as a laborer, where a person can get on-the-job training. That then often progresses to an apprenticeship program at Madison Area Technical College, sponsored by a worker’s union or their employer. From there, apprentices can become journeymen or masters in their trades with additional training and on-the-job hours.

Many people not in the trades still harbor the misconception of construction work as a “backup plan” for those who never got a four-year degree or pursued other careers, Pritzkow said.

“These are careers that require lifelong learning to hone their craft and keep up to date on the latest technology and equipment,” she said. “Leadership abilities, being able to problem-solve, and needing to be there for each other and use our differences to make the team stronger. These are sophisticated skills.”

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.

